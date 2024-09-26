Court adjourns hearing on Jain's bail plea

  • Menu
Court adjourns hearing on Jains bail plea
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in a money laundering case till October 5. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

