- Delhi Assembly session: BJP demands accountability on key issues
- Deliver welfare goods effectively, minister tells officials
- 3-day organic farming training for women launched at Vemuru
- Rabia blazes a trail as Nuh’s first woman candidate
- CM promises 35,000 jobs in 60 days, warns erring engg colleges
- New Delhi: HDFC employee dies in office
- Sharmila demands govt to implement ‘Super Six’
- CM prods officials to get quick housing sanctions under PMAY
- Shambhu border closure major issue; people facing problems
- YSRCP leaders allege ‘false propaganda’ on laddu by TDP
Court adjourns hearing on Jain's bail plea
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in a money laundering case till October 5. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.
