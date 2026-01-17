Court complex will prove to be temple of justice: Chief Justice

Chandauli, 17 January - Chief Justice of the India Suryakant laid the foundation stone and performed ground breaking for six integrated court complexes in Chandauli on Saturday in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government and high court for this and praised the state government’s efforts. He said that UP’s Chief Minister has announced 10 court complexes. Out of these, the work of establishment (foundation stone and ground breaking) of six has started today. With their construction, UP will present an example across the entire India. These complexes will become benchmarks for the country. Whichever state I go to, I will give the example of UP government there. I will appeal to state governments and high courts that such facilities be provided there too.

Chief Justice said that this region is famous for many historical religious temples. Chief Minister ji has added a new link in that history, when judicial temples are being established here. Integrated judicial court complexes will successfully meet the requirements of judicial complexes for the next 50 years. The facilities provided in this complex equipped with every type of facility for advocates and common people are commendable. Court complex will prove to be temple of justice. Sitting here, judicial officers will deliver justice to complainants keeping human values in mind. Members of the bar will also have an active role in this.

Chief Justice said that the Constitution has given an important place to district judiciary. There is an article in it that every state will have its high court and that high court will have the capacity to enforce fundamental, human and other rights. The thinking of the Constitution makers was that if district judiciary is established, people will get court facilities in their area.

Chief Justice told the high court that separate bar rooms be made for women practicing in district courts. Praising the arrangements here, he requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that a primary health center also be built in the complex. This will provide relief to elderly, litigants etc. from health related problems too.

Foundation stone and ground breaking program was attended by Supreme Court senior justices Vikram Nath, Justice Pankaj Mithal, Justice Manoj Mishra, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Arun Bhanjali and Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and senior justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi etc