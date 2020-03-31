COVID-19 Lockdown: Govt. To File Status Report On Migrant Workers In SC Today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday, is scheduled to continue its hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) plea on the plight of migrant workers leaving urban areas in thousands, heading to their villages in other states. The Union government is set to file a status report in the matter today which will be heard via video conferencing.

The PIL petition was filed by advocate Alok Srivastava demanding the apex court's directions seeking amenities to migrant workers fleeing urban areas to their hometowns. Thousands of migrant labourers gathered on the Delhi-UP border in the days following the lockdown announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. Similar scenes were reported from other areas in the country.

The Supreme Court while hearing the petition on Monday, observed that it did not wish to intervene at this point and would like the Centre to file its status report first. It directed the Union government to do so on Tuesday.

The Centre on Sunday night issued fresh directives ordering all states to see their borders and prevent migrant workers from moving. Earlier, the Union government had asked states to ensure that shelters are built for migrant labourers along roads and that they should be provided food.

Meanwhile, several state governments have appealed to migrant workers to stay put and avoid returning to their villages. Employers have been asked to pay them their wages and landlords and house-owners told not to collect rents during this period.

Chief ministers of Odisha, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra, West Bengal and UP are among states which have been in the forefront of the efforts to provide for migrant workers.