COVID-19 Outbreak: RML Hospital Staff Quarantined

New Delhi: A fourteen member team comprising doctors and paramedical staff of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi are reported to have been advised home quarantine for two weeks after a nurse developed COVID-19 symptoms on Sunday night, according to media reports. The incident once again highlights the high risk element of healthcare professionals in the front line of fighting the war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A nurse involved in the treatment of patients who tested positive for COVID-19 is reported to have developed fever on Sunday night following which the entire medical team associated with her was advised home quarantine, media reports stated. The samples of all members of the team are being tested, according to media reports.

Earlier, a doctor from a Mohalla clinic in Delhi was also reported to have been declared positive for COVID-19 and was advised self-isolation. Delhi has recorded 72 cases of novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website stated that 942 active cases of COVID-19 were recorded so far, while there have been 29 deaths across the country. 99 of those who had tested positive are reported to have been cured or discharged.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that there has been no community transmission in the country yet. ICMR officials also told the media that they are increasing the number of tests apart from the fact that they have given the nod to many private laboratories to conduct tests for COVID-19.