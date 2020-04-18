COVID-19 positive patient dies in Kashmir

Srinagar : A 70-year-old COVID-19 patient died at JVC SKIMS Hospital on Friday taking the toll of corona deaths in J&K to five, officials said.

Medical superintendent JVC SKIIMS hospital Dr Shafa Deva told IANS that the patient was admitted to the hospital on April 2.

"He was COVID-19 positive and had several other underlying health conditions like hypertension and pneumonia," she said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now risen to five in J&K. Four among those belong to the Kashmir valley and one is from the Jammu region.