COVID-19: Thane district's infection tally up by 293, death toll by three

Thane: With the addition of 293 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,644, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,413, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,991, while the death toll stood at 3,276, another official said.