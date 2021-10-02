  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

COVID-19: Thane district's infection tally up by 293, death toll by three

For representational purpose
x

For representational purpose

Highlights

With the addition of 293 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,644

Thane: With the addition of 293 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,59,644, while the death of three patients took the toll to 11,413, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday, he said.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.03 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload has gone up to 1,35,991, while the death toll stood at 3,276, another official said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X