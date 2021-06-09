Covid case count tops 210,000 in Sri Lanka

Colombo, June 9: Sri Lanka's total Covid cases have crossed the 210,000-mark with 2,682 fresh infections, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 210,661 Covid-19 cases, out of which 178,259 patients had recovered and been discharged, bringing down the active patient count to 30,613, Xinhua reported.

A total of 54 more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, the highest number of fatalities in a day, bringing the total death toll from the virus to 1,844.

Sri Lanka is in grip of a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with over 100,000 cases detected since April.

Authorities last Wednesday extended an ongoing nationwide travel restriction till June 14 in a bid to stop the rapid spread of the virus.

During this restriction, only essential services and food suppliers are allowed to be on the roads while all others have been urged to stay at home.