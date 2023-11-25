CPI-M youth wing leader served defamation notice for hate speech against PM Modi

Thiruvananthapuram: Top youth wing leader of the CPI-M, Jaick C. Thomas has been served a defamation notice by R. Balashankar, a member of the BJP and the RSS, for his alleged hate speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a discussion on a TV channel.

"You made an extremely outrageous and grossly abusive remark in Malayalam on a news panel discussion on November 20. Your statements were offensive... that has offended the human and civic dignity of my client who shares a strong affinity and association with the Prime Minister's policies, vision and mission for developing our country into a great nation," the notice, served to Thomas by Balashankar's advocate, read.

"Consequently, you intentionally inflicted emotional distress on my client which makes you liable for damages in appropriate civil proceedings," read the notice by Balashankar, who is also a journalist.

"The notice has been written to provide you an opportunity to tender an unconditional public apology within 7 days of the receipt of the notice. However, please note that in case of your failure to tender an unconditional public apology, my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate legal proceedings," it read.

Thomas has been in the news after he lost to Chandy Oommen, son of late Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, at the Puthupally assembly by-election in September this year.

It was the third consecutive defeat for Thomas, who had lost earlier to Oommen Chandy in 2016 and 2021 assembly polls.