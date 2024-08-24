Live
- Udupi kidnap & rape case: BJP brings up 'Love Jihad', urges govt to initiate strict action
- Minister Khadse reaches Nepal to meet survivors of bus mishap, oversee ops
- Poor sleep may lead to weight gain and cholesterol problems: Study
- Researchers develop new portable tool to revolutionise ear health
- ECI sets up 24 polling stations for Kashmiri migrants to vote in J&K assembly polls
- India has largest green railway network with 95 pc track electrification: Top official
- M3M posts 37 pc jump in Q1 sales as housing demand firms up
- Nagarjuna’s N-Convention Centre demolished; actor reacts
- Credai South Con-2024 Kicks Off in Krishna District with Focus on Construction Development
- Indian space sector contributed $60 bn to GDP, generated 4.7 million jobs
Just In
CPM seeks judicial probe into hooch tragedy
The CPI-M demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chikiti hooch tragedy in Ganjam district. Four leaders of the party, including State secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik, on Friday visited Jenapur and Karbalua in Chikiti area and met the family members of those who died and are undergoing treatment after consuming hooch.
Berhampur: The CPI-M demanded a judicial inquiry into the Chikiti hooch tragedy in Ganjam district. Four leaders of the party, including State secretary Ali Kishore Patnaik, on Friday visited Jenapur and Karbalua in Chikiti area and met the family members of those who died and are undergoing treatment after consuming hooch.
Ali Kishore, who led the delegation, also demanded that the Excise Minister of the BJP government should resign from his post owning moral responsibility for the hooch tragedy in Chikiti. “The excise ministers during the BJD rule, Kalindi Behera, Sura Nayak and A U Singhdeo, had immediately resigned following hooch deaths. If the present Excise Minister is unwilling to resign owning moral responsibility, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi must take the initiative to dismiss him,” Ali Kishore said. The State government must provide quality treatment to the persons undergoing treatment at MKCG, he said. The CPM has also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased. “The family members have told us that they are yet to receive any compensation or financial help from the government. Each of the family members must be provided with adequate compensation,” he said.
Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Ali Kishore said the hooch tragedy raised its head within two months of the party coming to power in Odisha.Meanwhile, Berhampur MP Pradeep Panigrahi visited MKCG Medical College and Hospital on Friday. He met the doctors and the patients and enquired about their health condition. Of the 12 persons from Moundpur, Jenapur and Karabalua villages of Chikiti block who fell ill after consuming country liquor from a local unlicensed shop on Monday evening and are in MKCG now, three are in ICU and one in ventilator, sources said.