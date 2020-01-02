Creation of CDS big, bold step: IAF chief

New Delhi: Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria on Wednesday said the creation f of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a 'very big and bold step' and stressed that the onus was on three services of the Armed Forces to support it fully and make it successful. Speaking to ANI, the Air Chief said, "The creation of CDS is a very big step and a very-very bold step.

"The onus is really on three services now to support it fully and to make it succeed in its foundation stage and bring in the jointness, synergy, economise the effort, and really achieve everything that is desired from this post well within the time-frame specified. "It will take a lot of work and we should be ready to do it and do it well."

Assuring full support of the Indian Air Force (IAF) towards promoting 'jointness' within the services, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said that it will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required.

"The IAF will fully support it and will help in all the efforts that are required to bring in the jointness at the levels that are required... There are issues with training, logistics... there are areas already identified.

'Need more attention to China border'

The Indian Army needs to pay more attention and enhance capabilities on the China front, new Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Wednesday. He said India has land borders with two major countries and both are equally important. "While we have been paying attention in the past to the Western front, Northern front also requires equal attention.

It is in that context we are going for capability development and enhancement of our capacitors in our Northern borders including North East part of the country," he said. "The border question is yet to be settled. We have made progress in maintaining peace and tranquility. We will be able to set a stage for an eventual solutions," he added. On the frequent statements by political leadership on taking over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Gen. Naravane said the army analyses all threats and strategises accordingly. He said this was a continuous process.

On the army's modernisation plans, he said it's one of the key priorities. "We have a long-term perspective plan based on the analysis of likely threat. These threats keep changing and we change our perspective plan accordingly.