Crime against women unforgivable sin: PM

Jalgaon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed crime against women an unpardonable sin, adding the guilty should not be spared.

Modi's strong remarks follow protests against the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital and the sexual abuse of two four-year-old school girls in Badlapur. Speaking at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon, Modi said the safety of women should be a priority.

“The safety of mothers, sisters and daughters is the country’s priority. I have raised this issue repeatedly from the Red Fort. Be it any state of the country, I understand the pain and anger of my sisters and daughters, “ he said.



Modi said that he would tell every political party and state government that crime against women is an unpardonable sin. Whoever is guilty should not be spared, he added.

“Those helping the perpetrators of crimes against women should not be spared. Be it a hospital, school, government or police system, at whatever level negligence occurs, everyone should be held accountable. The message should go from top to bottom. This sin is unpardonable. Governments will come and go, but protecting life and women’s dignity is a big responsibility of all of us, both as a society and as a government,” Modi said.

Modi further said that his government is strengthening laws to provide for stringent punishment for crimes against women.

The Lakhpati Didis event felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who achieved the mark during the third term of his government.

“Till 2014, less than Rs 25,000 crore loans were given to women self-help groups but in the last 10 years, Rs 9 lakh crore was given,” Modi said. “The Lakhpati Didi scheme is not only about boosting the income of women, but also about empowering future generations,” Modi said.