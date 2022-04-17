Crime Branch takes over probe

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch and the district police are jointly probing the Jahangirpuri violence incident, said Ravindra Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch.

"District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the matter (Jahangirpuri violence)," Yadav told media persons on Sunday. The security arrangements in the area were placed on high alert on Sunday, he said. Twenty people were arrested in connection with the clashes in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Saturday evening during a religious procession marking Hanuman Jayanti.

Of the 20 persons, 14 accused in the case were produced before the Rohini court on Sunday. The police said two minors have also been apprehended for the violence.

Meanwhile, Ansar and Aslam, the two main accused in the violence case were sent to 1-day police custody on Sunday by Delhi's Rohini court, a day after communal clashes. Rapid Action Force and Police have been deployed in the violence-hit area to prevent any untoward incident. Delhi Police also conducted preventive patrolling in the Uttam Nagar area in wake of the altercation which escalated into stone pelting, injuring eight police personnel and one civilian.

After the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana and Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Depender Pathak over Jahangirpuri violence and asked them to maintain law and order, said official sources.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday condemned the incident of violence and stone-pelting in Jahangirpuri as unfortunate and said the miscreants will not be spared.