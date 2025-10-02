Crimes by foreigners in Delhi halved in 2023: NCRB

New Delhi: Crimes committed by foreigners in Delhi halved in 2023 compared to the previous two years, but the city continues to record the highest number of such cases among Union Territories, according to the latest report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). The data shows that 130 cases involving foreigners were registered in the national capital in 2023, a sharp fall from 256 cases in 2022 and 322 in 2021.

The charge-sheeting rate in these cases stood at 99.4 per cent in 2023. Among the offences, the highest number -- 54 cases -- were reported under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Despite the decline, Delhi ranked fourth in the combined list of states and Union Territories.

West Bengal reported the highest number of crimes committed by foreigners at 1,021 cases, followed by Tripura with 285 cases, and Maharashtra with 276 cases. While crimes by foreigners saw a dip in the city, crimes against foreigners in Delhi witnessed an upward trend. A total of 63 such cases were reported in 2023, compared to 40 in 2022 and 27 in 2021. The charge-sheeting rate in these cases was relatively low at 50.07 per cent.

Cases registered under dowry-related crimes saw a 14 per cent increase in 2023, with more than 15,000 cases recorded across the country and over 6,100 deaths reported through the year, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).