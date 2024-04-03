Criminals are now afraid to go to jail: Yogi Adityanath

Fatehpur Sikri (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that criminals in Uttar Pradesh are afraid of going to jail now.

“If there is no fear in the mafia, it will make life difficult for the poor. Before 2017, even police stations were locked after sunset in most areas. Criminals thought that this government would be like the previous governments, but we followed the policy of zero tolerance,” the Chief Minister while addressing Jan Chaupal.

“You stop crime or be prepared to pay the price. Most of the criminals jumped bail and went to jail. Now they are saying that don’t send us to jail as we are afraid to go there.”

He said that most of the criminals are roaming around in the streets with placards saying that they will earn their living by working for the rest of their lives but will not break the law.

“If there is no fear of law among mafia and criminals, they will make life difficult for the poor, businessmen and common citizens. There used to be riots every other day in UP. This state will no longer tolerate disturbance.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that on one side, there is the NDA alliance under the leadership of BJP and on the other, there are those who want to merge the parties.

On the INDIA alliance, the Chief Minister said that Trinamool Congress has fielded candidates on all seats but did not leave a single seat for the Congress, yet they are part of the INDIA alliance.

“The Communists in Kerala did not align with the Congress but are part of the alliance. The same situation is in other states including Maharashtra. They cannot find a candidate. Congress candidate is joining SP and SP candidate is joining Congress,” the Chief Minister said.