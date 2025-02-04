Crores of money saved in various schemes, being used for people’s welfare: PM Modi in LS

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday listed out achievements and accomplishments in the past 10 years and boasted about bringing about 25 crore people out of poverty, with a determined and focused governance.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi shed light on crores of pucca houses and toilets built for the common man, thereby ending years of pain for them.

“4 crore people have got the pucca houses. Over 12 crore toilets have been built so that poor women can face no difficulties. Even after 75 years of Independence, about 70-75 per cent (16 crores) of the country had no water tap connection. Our govt in five years has given water connection to 12 crore families,” he said.

PM Modi further stated that the JAM Trinity brought benefits to the people and through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Rs 40 lakh crore have been transferred in accounts of the poor people in NDA tenure.

“We also removed names of 10 crore bogus people who were not even born but taking benefits of the govt schemes and provided benefit to the deserving people. By doing so, we saved up to Rs 3 lakh crore.”

“By using the Jam portal, Rs 1.15 lakh was saved. Under the Swachhta Abhiyan, Rs 2,300 crore was collected via sale of waste. Through Ethanol blending, the fuel prices were reduced and Rs 1 lakh crore was saved which we used for the Janata Janardan and development of the country,” PM Modi stated.

Further sharing an insight into the Budget, he said that before 2014, the infra budget stood at Rs 1 lakh 80k crore, which has now been increased to Rs 11 lakh crore.

“Because of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, poor people in the country are saving up to Rs 1.3 lakh crore yearly. With Jan Aushdhi Kendra, people have saved up to Rs 30000 crore on medical expenses,” the Prime Minister explained.

He said that according to a UNICEF survey, every family saved up to Rs 70,000 under the Swachhta Abhiyan.

“Because of our intensified focus on LED bulbs and energy saving, the prices of LED bulbs have come down from Rs 400 to Rs 40. Countrymen have saved a whopping Rs 20,000 from this,” he pointed out.



