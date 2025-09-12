Live
- Microsoft and OpenAI Strike New Agreement as Startup Eyes IPO Path
- Ongoing plight for urea: Desperate farmers queue up for hours
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
- ‘Super Six-Super Hit’ rally a political drama, says Venkatarami Reddy
CRPF claims security protocol 'violations' by Rahul Gandhi
Highlights
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged certain security protocol "violations" allegedly by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during...
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged certain security protocol "violations" allegedly by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his movements, official sources said.
The CRPF VIP security wing provides a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection to the 55-year-old Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.
Around 10-12 armed CRPF commandos provide a proximate security cover to him whenever he is mobile.
As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the force carries out an early reconnaissance of the locations to be visited by Gandhi.
Next Story