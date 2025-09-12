CRPF claims security protocol 'violations' by Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has flagged certain security protocol "violations" allegedly by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his movements, official sources said.

The CRPF VIP security wing provides a 'Z plus (ASL)' armed protection to the 55-year-old Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha.

Around 10-12 armed CRPF commandos provide a proximate security cover to him whenever he is mobile.

As part of the Advanced Security Liaison (ASL), the force carries out an early reconnaissance of the locations to be visited by Gandhi.