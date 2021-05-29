Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh gets additional charge of NIA chief

National Investigation Agency
x

CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh gets additional charge of NIA chief

Highlights

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldeep Singh was on Saturday given additional charge of National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief as the incumbent DG of the anti-terrorist agency is to retire at the end of this month.

New Delhi: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Kuldeep Singh was on Saturday given additional charge of National Investigation Agency (NIA) chief as the incumbent DG of the anti-terrorist agency is to retire at the end of this month.

The Ministry of Home Affairs assigned the additional charge to Singh, a 1986-batch West Bengal cadre officer, who has been handling the post of CRPF Director General since March 16 this year.

Singh will replace his two-year senior Y.C. Modi, a 1984-batch IPS officer, who is to retire on May 31.

"Consequent upon superannuation of Y.C, Modi, Director General NIA on May 31, 2021, the competent authority has approved that Kuldeep Singh, DG CRPF shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, NIA, till the appointment and joining of the successor or until further orders whichever is earlier," sad the Home Ministry order.

Singh has been appointed as DG, CRPF up to September 30, 2022--the date of his superannuation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X