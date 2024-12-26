  • Menu
CRPF doing commendable job in tackling Maoists: Shah

CRPF doing commendable job in tackling Maoists: Shah
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is playing an important role in ensuring internal security and peace in the country, according to an official statement.

The Home Minister said this while visiting the CRPF headquarters where he met senior officers of the force, including its Director General Anish Dayal Singh, it said. During the visit, Shah had a comprehensive review of the op-erations and administrative efficiency of the world’s largest paramilitary force.

The CRPF has done a commendable job in tackling Naxalism and restoring peace and stability in the Northeastern states and Jammu and Kashmir, he said. The CRPF chief apprised the home minister about the various welfare schemes being implemented for the families of martyred jawans of the force, including compassionate appointments in the CRPF.

