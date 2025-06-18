Culprits will not go scot-free: Pravati

Bhubaneswar: The incident of a college student’s gang rape at Gopalpur sea beach has shocked Odisha. The State government has said that strict action will be taken against the culprits involved in the heinous crime. Expressing sorrow and shock over the incident, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, who also holds the portfolio of Women and Child Development department, said she has directed the Berhampur SP to take all necessary steps. “I am deeply saddened by the incident of gang rape of a young woman at Gopalpur beach.

So far, 10 persons have been arrested. I have spoken to the SP regarding this incident and have ordered a thorough investigation and to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not occur again in future,” wrote Parida on X handle. Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik termed the incident “deeply shocking”. “The news of the gang rape at Gopalpur beach, a major tourist destination in Odisha, is deeply shocking and has left everyone shaken. It is strongly condemned.

The safety of women in tourist destinations has been questioned,” he said. “The government should be vigilant in preventing the increasing atrocities against women every day. The government should take strict steps to ensure the safety and security of women in the State,” he added. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous said she was “shaken” by the incident. “What happened to a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach is beyond horrifying. She was brutally gang-raped — her male friend was tied up and left helpless. This isn’t just a crime; it’s a chilling reflection of the complete collapse of law and order in our State,” she said. Firdous alleged that the State government has failed to protect the people.

“The BJP government must be held accountable for the erosion of public safety under its watch. As a woman, I refuse to stay silent. No delay. No mercy. The guilty must face the harshest punishment. To the survivor: you are not alone. We will not let this be forgotten,” she said.