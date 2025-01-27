Cultural display on Kartavya Path in historic first

New Delhi: Over 5,000 folk and tribal artists showcased 45 traditional dance forms from across India during the 76th Republic Day celebrations. For the first time, the performers covered the entire Kartavya Path, ensuring that all guests had an equal viewing experience of the vibrant cultural display.

The 11-minute performance, titled "Jayati Jaya Mamah Bharatam", was curated by the Sangeet Natak Academy and paid tribute to the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. It celebrated themes such as "Viksit Bharat", "Virasat bhi Vikas bhi", and "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat".

The lyrics for the presentation were penned by Subhash Sehgal, with music composed by Shankar Mahadevan.

The performance brought India’s rich and colourful legacy of tribal and folk art forms to life, with the artists donning their original costumes, jewelry, headgear, and traditional props like spears, swords, and drums. Each element reflected the authenticity and diversity of India’s cultural heritage.

To enhance the visual impact, a team of experts from the National School of Drama created over 60 props. These included decorated instruments, floral elements, muppets, Ambala Kavadi, and Poo Kavadi, adding depth to the aesthetic experience.

This year’s cultural performance featured artists representing youth power, artistic heritage, and women empowerment. Drawn from various regions of the country, the presentation highlighted the vast cultural tapestry and diversity of India’s heritage, leaving the audience in awe.