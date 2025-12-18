  1. Home
Curbs on non-BS-VI vehicles from today

Curbs on non-BS-VI vehicles from today
New Delhi: From Thursday, December 18, Delhi will draw a harder line at its borders. Only BS-VIcompliant vehicles from outside the city will be allowed to enter, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Tuesday, framing the move as a necessary escalation in the citys ongoing struggle against toxic air.

Owners have been given a single day to fall in line. After that, Sirsa said, the process would be automated and impersonal. Cameras installed at fuel stations will identify non-compliant vehicles, triggering an automatic refusal of fuel.

Delhi Air PollutionBS-VI VehicleEntry BanGRAP Stage IV MeasuresNon-Compliant VehiclesDelhiBorder Pollution Curbs
