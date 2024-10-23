Curfew imposed in Manipur's Churachandpur areas after protests over 'molestation'

Imphal: The district administration in Manipur's tribal-inhabited Churachandpur on Wednesday clamped a total curfew in the entire Tuibong sub-division and the police have deployed a huge contingent following protests organised by various local organisations.

A police official said that the protest was triggered by allegations against a non-local trader, who is accused of attempting to molest a tribal woman.

The situation escalated as enraged volunteers blocked roads and set fire to logs in Tuibong bazar, demanding justice. The protestors also observed a 12-hour shutdown and all shops and business establishments were closed till 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Churachandpur District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S., imposing the curfew in Tuibong sub-division for an indefinite period, said that a report has been received from the Superintendent of Police that there is a serious apprehension of breach of law and order situation in the sub-division and that would be detrimental to the general public peace and tranquillity.

"….under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, hereby declare prohibitory order on 23 October and shall remain in force until further orders, prohibiting the unauthorised procession or unlawful assembly of five or more persons and carrying arms/other instruments which can be used as weapon/s including sticks/rods and stones," the DM’s order said.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested six militants of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) in the Imphal East district. A police official said that the militants were involved in illegal arms transactions and extortion of money from the people, private firms and government offices. Authorities recovered a car, two two-wheelers, six mobile phones, and cash from the possessions of the detainees.

In separate search operations in the Churachandpur district, security forces recovered two local-made guns, two electric detonators, a 9 mm pistol with magazine and three hand grenades while a .303 rifle, a single-barrel (12 mm) shotgun and ammunition were recovered in Lamzang forest hill range near Bongbal village.