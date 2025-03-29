Curfew lifted in Nepal, 51 pro-monarchy protesters arrested after deadly violence

Curfew order, restricting movement, gatherings, and protests, was lifted in Nepal's Baneshwar-Tinkune stretch and surrounding areas on Saturday as tension eased.

Till now, 51 people, mostly top pro-monarchy protestors, including the senior vice-chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party Rabindra Mishra, General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana, Swagat Nepal, Shepherd Limbu and Santosh Tamang, as well some other leaders for 'instigating' violence, according to local media reports.

Nepal's police have intensified arrests following the pro-monarch protests that took place in Tinkune, Kathmandu. Violence during Friday's pro-monarchy demonstrations led to deaths, vandalism of private property, and arson.

"With Friday's arson, vandalism, and killings, public sympathy and support for royalists have declined significantly. We expect deep divisions within the various pro-Hindu and pro-monarchy groups following Friday's violence. But, now onwards, we will take all necessary measures to contain their activities," a Nepal Home Ministry official told The Kathmandu Post.

Meanwhile, the curfew was initially imposed by the district administration on Friday as two people died and 45 others were injured in violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters.

The protestors were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal, according to media reports.

Tension ran high in Tinkune after people tried to break through the security barricade. In response, security personnel fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters. Later, the police opened fire to take the situation under control, Nepali news outlet Annapurna Express reported.

Social media footage showed protesters seizing police firearms and launching violent attacks. Reports indicated that the protest was led by the Nawaraj Subedi-led joint movement committee, with businessman Durga Prasai mobilising supporters.

The Rajendra Lingden-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party also backed the demonstration.

Nepal's Ministry of Home Affairs issued a stern warning to those involved in violent protests on Friday, stressing that they will be held accountable for their crimes.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also called an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers after the Joint People's Movement Committee, formed to restore the monarchy, engaged in violence.



