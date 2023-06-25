CVoter Survey: Majority thinks Pakistan has become irrelevant

New Delhi: An exclusive series of snap polls conducted across India by CVoter to gauge public opinion during the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US reveals that a majority of Indians are of the opinion that the latest visit of PM Modi to the US has made Pakistan even more irrelevant.

The question asked during the snap poll was: Do you think that the visit of PM Modi to the US and the talks there have made Pakistan completely irrelevant? Overall, while four out of every ten respondents are of the opinion that Pakistan has been made completely irrelevant, another one fourth feels that India’s hostile neighbour has been made irrelevant to some extent.

There is divergence of views across categories of respondents. For instance, while 55 per cent of respondents who support the BJP are of the opinion that Pakistan has been made completely irrelevant, less than one third of those who support opposition parties share the sentiment. Similarly, while almost one fourth of those who support opposition parties think Pakistan has definitely not become irrelevant, less than 5 per cent of those who support the BJP share the same viewpoint.

On June 24, PM Modi completed a highly successful state visit that has resulted in many path breaking agreements in the defence, telecom, semiconductor, energy, education and other frontier technology sectors including space exploration and quantum computing. President Joe Biden invited PM Modi for a private dinner at the White House apart from the ceremonial reception and official banquet attended by over 500 guests.

During the state visit, PM Modi became the first Indian leader to address a joint session of the US Congress on two occasions. Apart from meeting dozens of CEOs of multinationals, PM Modi also addressed the Indian diaspora twice in New York and Washington.