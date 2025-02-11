Cyber crime: Amit Shah hints at using AI to detect mule accounts

New Delhi: Efforts are underway to use Artificial Intelligence for identifying mule accounts, while over 19 lakh such accounts have been caught and transactions worth Rs 2,038 crore prevented in the fight against cybercrime, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

A mule account is a bank account used by criminals to transfer stolen money. The person who owns the account is called a "money mule".

Chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Home Affairs on the topic of 'Cyber Security and Cyber Crime', he said considering the spike in cyber financial frauds the Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C)'s 1930 helpline is being promoted as a one-point solution offering various services, such as blocking cards.

A total of 1.43 lakh FIRs have been registered on the I4C portal, and over 19 crore people have used the portal, he said.

He emphasised the importance of raising awareness among the public to prevent cybercrime and requested all the members of the committee to promote the I4C helpline number 1930.

The Home Minister also mentioned that, for national security reasons, 805 apps and 3,266 website links have been blocked based on I4C's recommendations.

Additionally, 399 banks and financial intermediaries have come on board. Over 6 lakh suspicious data points have been shared, more than 19 lakh mule accounts have been caught, and suspicious transactions worth Rs 2,038 crore have been prevented.

Home Minister Shah said that Cyber Crime Forensic Training Labs have been established in 33 states and Union Territories. On the 'CyTrain' platform, a "Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)" platform, 101,561 police officers have registered, and over 78,000 certificates have been issued.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, members of the Committee, the Union Home Secretary, and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs.