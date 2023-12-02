Cyclone 'Michaung' Set To Impact Northern Tamil Nadu And Southern Andhra Pradesh Coasts From December 3 Onwards

As we approach December 3, the weather dynamics along the northern Tamil Nadu coast and the southern Andhra Pradesh coast are anticipated to undergo a significant change, marking the influence of cyclone 'Michaung' brewing in the Bay of Bengal. The Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre, led by Managing Director Sunanda, has provided crucial insights into the evolving situation.



Originally identified as a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, this atmospheric disturbance has now escalated into a 'depression' and is projected to further gain strength, evolving into a formidable 'cyclonic storm.' Sunanda elaborated on the forecasted trajectory, stating that the system is currently moving northwest and is expected to make landfall along the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra coasts by the evening of December 4. However, the impact of intensified rainfall and winds is likely to be felt starting from December 3.

Sunanda shared detailed observations, revealing that the low-pressure area has intensified into a depression in the southeast, with further progression expected in the next 24 hours, culminating in the development of a deep depression. Subsequently, within the subsequent 24 hours, the system is forecasted to intensify into a cyclonic storm as it advances in a north-west direction toward the North Tamil Nadu and Andhra coast.

Anticipating the impending weather conditions, Sunanda cautioned that from December 3 onward, the region should brace for increased winds and rainfall. The forecast suggests a range from light to moderate rainfall, with potential instances of heavy to very heavy isolated extremely heavy rainfall over south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

In response to the looming threat, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), led by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, has proactively reviewed the preparedness of state governments and central ministries. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has mobilized 18 teams for Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Puducherry, with an additional 10 teams on standby for unforeseen circumstances.

To address potential emergencies, rescue and relief teams comprising the Coast Guard, Army, and Navy, supported by ships and aircraft, are on standby. As the region braces for the impact of cyclone 'Michaung,' a coordinated effort is underway to mitigate potential risks and ensure the safety of residents in the affected areas.