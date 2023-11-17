Cyclonic storm 'Midhili' to cross B'desh coast tonight: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclonic storm “Midhili”, currently over the Northwest & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal, is likely to cross the Bangladesh coast on Friday night.

The weatherman also predicted that a fresh easterly wave is likely to cause isolated heavy rainfall spells over Tamil Nadu and Kerala on November 19 and 20.

In the bulletin, the IMD said that Thursday’s deep depression over West Central Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclonic storm “Midhili” over the Northwest Bay of Bengal as of 5.30 a.m. on Friday.

“It moved north-northeast wards with a speed of 26 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 8.30 a.m on Friday more over Northwest and adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal. It is likely to continue to move north-northeast wards and cross Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during Friday night,” it said.

The IMD further predicted that light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over coastal districts of West Bengal (North 24 Parganas) till Friday evening.

“Light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Friday and Saturday with extremely heavy fall at isolated places over Mizoram and Tripura on Friday,” said the IMD.

The IMD further predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over south Assam and east Meghalaya on Friday and Saturday.