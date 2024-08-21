Dalit Organizations Call For 'Bharat Bandh' Against Supreme Court's Reservation Verdict, Supported By Several Parties

Dalit organizations across India have called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on August 21 in protest against the Supreme Court's ruling on the creamy layer in SC/ST reservations. The bandh has garnered support from several political parties, including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The Bharat Bandh has been called in response to the Supreme Court's decision regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) within the reservation system. The court stated that not all SC and ST communities are equally disadvantaged. For instance, those involved in occupations like sewer cleaning or weaving are more marginalized and could benefit from a sub-classification within the reservation system. The court emphasized that creating such sub-classifications would not violate Article 341 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled that state governments could create sub-classifications within SC/ST reservations to ensure that the most marginalized groups receive adequate support. However, it also issued strict guidelines, stating that:

1. No single SC community should receive 100% of the reservation benefits.

2. States must have concrete data on the representation of these communities before setting quotas.

This ruling came in response to petitions arguing that only a few SC/ST communities have benefited from reservations, leaving many others behind.

Which Parties Support the Bharat Bandh?

The Bharat Bandh has received widespread support from Dalit organizations across the country. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, and the Bharat Adivasi Party led by Mohan Lata Rot are all backing the protest. Additionally, some leaders from the Congress party have also expressed their support.

What Will Be Open and Closed During the Bharat Bandh?

As of now, no state government has issued official guidelines regarding the Bharat Bandh. However, law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure public safety during the protests. Public transportation services may be disrupted in some areas, and some private offices could be closed.

Emergency services, such as hospitals and ambulances, will remain operational. There has been no official order to close banks or government offices, so it is expected that these will remain open.

Lateral Entry Controversy in UPSC

The Bharat Bandh also raises questions about the lateral entry process in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Lateral entry refers to the direct recruitment of experts from the private sector to senior government positions, such as Joint Secretary or Director. The government recently announced vacancies for 45 such positions, leading to concerns about whether reservation policies would apply to these appointments.

BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya clarified that the same reservation rules applicable to other UPSC exams would apply to these lateral entry vacancies. The Department of Personnel and Training confirmed that reservation is implemented through a roster system, which reserves every fourth position for OBCs, every seventh for SCs, every fourteenth for STs, and every tenth for EWS candidates.

Despite the controversy, the government has since canceled the lateral entry recruitment process.