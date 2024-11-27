Dalit youth beaten to death in MP's Shivpuri, four arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 30-year-old Dalit youth, who was brutally thrashed, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a hospital in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, and four people have been arrested in this connection.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Subhashpura police station on Tuesday, however, the matter came to light after a video surfaced on social media showing four persons beating the youth with sticks and pipes mercilessly.

In the video, the victim, identified as Vishnu Jatav, was seen being thrashed by a group of men in a field in Indergarh village. Around six persons, including women present there, were onlookers as the crime occurred.

Even as Vishnu collapsed, the accused kept thrashing him until he became unconscious. One of the eyewitnesses recorded the brutal torture of youth on mobile and posted it on social media.

The accused persons stopped caning Vishnu after he lost consciousness. After the accused persons left the spot, a group of youths took him to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries late on Tuesday.

After learning about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

Eight persons, including the gram panchayat head, the Sarpanch, have been booked for murder, police said.

Four of the accused were yet to be arrested.

Subhashpura police station in-charge Kripal Singh Rathor said the youth was killed over a land dispute.

"An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway. The rest of the accused persons will be arrested soon," Rathor said.

The Opposition Congress raised apprehension over the murder of Dalit youth, questioning law and order in the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has become the graveyard of Dalits and Tribals. Law and order in Madhya Pradesh is on ventilator," Congress leader Arun Yadav said.