Damanjodi-Baiguda doubling railway project commissioned

Bhubaneswar: The Railways on Wednesday commissioned the 14.60 km newly-laid doubling broad gauge rail line between Damanjodi and Baiguda in Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada), official sources said. The new route was commissioned after the Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) inspected the project on January 7 and gave his nod.

The section is part of the ongoing 164 km Koraput-Singapur Road (Rayagada) doubling project. Sources said altogether 33.50 km rail line work has been commissioned. In the last fiscal year, 18.9 km of doubling work from Koraput to Damanjodi was commissioned.

‘’Further plans include the commissioning of 21.75 km stretch doubling from Laxmipur to Tikiri in the current year. Steps are also being taken for the construction of 45.86 km of doubling work between Bhalumuska to Tikiri, which lies in hilly and jungle areas,’’ the official said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is actively monitoring the progress of the project in Odisha, an ECoR press release said.