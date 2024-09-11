New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party came down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the United States about theSikh community, saying the Congress leader is trying to create a “dangerous narrative” by speaking on “sensitive issues” abroad.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi that Gandhi’s remarks were “sinister” in nature as he tried to spread falsehood among the members of the Sikh community living abroad to “eke out a living” and do not have much connection with India.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the statement he has made about Sikhs not being able to wear turbans and kadas,” the BJP leader from the Sikh community said.

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress’s rule, Puri said, “If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi’s family has been in the seats of power.”

“In 1984, a pogrom was carried out against Sikh community. As many as 3,000 innocent people were killed. People were dragged out of their homes, tyres were put around them and burnt alive,” he said.