Dash panel submits report on custodial torture

Bhubaneswar: The judicial commission, probing the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual harassment of his fiancee at a police station in Bhubaneswar last year, submitted its report to the Odisha government on Monday. The State government had on September 22 last year set up the commission headed by retired High Court Justice Chittaranjan Dash in the wake of nationwide outrage over the alleged custodial torture of the two persons.

The Commission’s secretary Subhendu Mohanty met the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satyabrata Sahu and handed him the 282-page document during the day. “We have submitted the final report to the State government,” Mohanty told reporters here.

The panel prepared the report after examining as many as 525 affidavits and questioning several people during the inquiry that began on October 1 last year, he said. The incident took place on the night of September 15 when the Army officer, along with his fiancee, was returning home. They were intercepted by around 12 persons travelling in three cars. The officer and the woman then went to Bharatpur police station to complain about the road rage, but were allegedly tortured by the cops.

The two reached Bharatpur police station at around 2 am and urged the cops to depute a police control room (PCR) van to nab the miscreants who harassed them. It was alleged that the police subjected them to torture instead of acting on their complaint.

Following the nationwide uproar, the State government suspended five police personnel, including the inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, and ordered a judicial probe into the matter. The government also ordered a Crime Branch probe.