Dattatreya praises Bharat Biotech chief, wife

Dattatreya praises Bharat Biotech chief, wife
Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday welcomed and congratulated eminent scientist and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech...

Chandigarh: Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Friday welcomed and congratulated eminent scientist and executive chairman of Bharat Biotech International Dr Krishna Ella and his wife Suchitra M Ella, also the managing director, at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, Dattatreya praised them and their relentless efforts, along with dedication of scientists at Bharat Biotech, which helped India to get its first indigenous vaccine. He acknowledged their perseverance to invent Covaxin and save the country from the grave pandemic of Covid.

The Governor said scientists are harbingers of tomorrow, shaping the future through their dedication, creativity, and continuous pursuit of knowledge. In the field of medicine, scientists tirelessly strive to discover new treatments, improve healthcare, and save lives, which is a matter of pride for us all, he added.

