DCW chief urges Manipur govt to facilitate her visit to meet sexual assault survivors

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal on Sunday said she would visit Manipur to meet the sexual assault survivors and urged the N Biren Singh-led state government to facilitate her visit.

On Saturday, Maliwal claimed that despite initially inviting her to come on Sunday, the Manipur government suddenly rescinded their permission to meet with two women from the Kuki-Zomi community who had been subjected to the horrifying ordeal of being stripped, paraded, and sexually assaulted.

"Manipur government recommended I consider postponing my visit due to law and order situation. After deliberation on their suggestion, have decided to fly to Imphal as planned. Sought time from Manipur CM. Will meet him and request him to come along to visit the sexual assault survivors," she wrote in a tweet.

Along with the tweet, the DCW chief also shared a copy of a letter addressed to the Manipur CM, urging his support to facilitate her visit to the Northeastern state to meet the victims of the ghastly incident.

"I would like to reiterate that the purpose of the visit is to meet the sexual assault survivors and their families and provide support to them," she wrote.

Maliwal said, "In an interview on national television, you have also mentioned that hundreds of such cases have been registered in Manipur in the past three months.Hence, it is important that due support and help reaches these survivors of sexual violence in their worst hour of need."

The DCW chief also assured that she shall leave no stone unturned to support the Manipur government in its mandate to protect the rights and dignity of the women and girls of the state.

"Hence, after due deliberation on the suggestion of your government to postpone my visit, I have decided that I shall continue with the plan of reaching Imphal today. I seek an urgent meeting with you to discuss the extremely pertinent issue of the human rights violations and sexual assault cases occurring in Manipur," Maliwal said.

Further, several Manipuri women have come to Delhi in order to escape the ongoing violence in the state, she added.

"I wish to discuss issues regarding their welfare as well with your hon'ble self. Further, I also seek your support in visiting the violence affected relief camps where the victims of sexual assault are presently staying," she said.

Manipur Police on Saturday arrested one more accused who is a juvenile, taking the total number of arrests in Manipur women assault case to six.

Police said that the sixth accused was arrested from Thoubal district on Saturday afternoon.