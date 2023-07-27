DDA indulging in fraud over flats built for the slums dwelling poor in Wazirpur – Rajesh Gupta

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party slammed the Modi government over the Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan scheme. AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta claimed that a scheme was under way to harass the poor and leave them impoverished, ultimately pushing them to flee Delhi. Gupta mentioned particular instances in the Wazirpur constituency where, despite the DDA constructing flats and giving them to many, the authority unjustly rejected several of the allottees using fraudulent and unscrupulous tactics. Despite several letters to the LG and DDA, there has been no response. To make matters worse, community toilets used by Jhuggi inhabitants were demolished even before the flats were built, under the pretext of establishing a garden in their place.

Rajesh Gupta criticised the Central Government for demanding Rs. 1,76,400 rupees from eligible flat recipients. He argued that these individuals, mostly engaged in daily wage labour such as gardening and rickshaw pulling, could not afford such a sum and should not be compelled to pay it.

He further addressed the plight of the aggrieved, especially the underprivileged and uneducated elderly, saying, "We requested DDA to offer loans to support such people, but they turned a blind eye." Private companies saw an opportunity and tried to make money on it. Loans are typically secured at a 6-7% interest rate, however these vulnerable people were subjected to a staggering 12% interest rate. Why? Because they are poor and weak, they are easy prey for exploitation."

Furthermore, those poor and illiterate individuals without regular employment are being denied loans under the assumption that they cannot repay them. No provisions have been made to assist this segment of potential beneficiaries. The MLA alleged that this was a deliberate act. The entire conspiracy is geared towards demolishing these Jhuggis, where the poor, illiterate, and elderly reside, to replace them with massive building complexes. To worsen matters, various dealers and middlemen are trying to exploit the dire situation of these people. The overarching plan is to compel the poor to leave Delhi after depriving them of their hard-earned flats, which they purchased through 10 to 15 years of toiling in factories, as domestic workers, and daily wage labourers.

He expressed his displeasure with the Modi government, stating, "This has unveiled the harsh reality behind Modi's Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, the conspiracy behind Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan."