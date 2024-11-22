Dead' Man Wakes Up En Route To Cremation In Rajasthan; Three Doctors Suspended

In an extraordinary turn of events in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, a man who was declared dead by medical professionals miraculously regained consciousness while being transported to his cremation, exposing a serious case of medical negligence.

The incident involves Rohitash, a specially-abled resident of Maa Sewa Sansthan NGO, who was rushed to BDK Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday morning. Despite being admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, doctors hastily declared him dead without proper examination and moved him to the mortuary.

In a disturbing lapse of protocol, the medical team, assuming the body was unclaimed, skipped the physical post-mortem examination and merely prepared documentation for the police. The presumed deceased spent approximately four hours in a mortuary freezer before the startling revival occurred during transport to the crematorium.

The incident prompted immediate action from state authorities. Following an investigation that included CCTV footage review, the state government suspended three medical professionals: Chief Medical Officer Sandeep Pachar and his colleagues, Yogesh Jakhar and Navneet Meel. During their suspension, they have been reassigned to different districts - Pachar to Jaisalmer, Jakhar to Barmer, and Meel to Jalore.

District Collector Ramavatar Meena has initiated a comprehensive departmental inquiry into this case of egregious medical negligence, with the investigation report already submitted to the Rajasthan Health Department.