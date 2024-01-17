Deadly Ambush In Manipur: Armed Attack Claims Life Of CDO Official, Injures Another

In Moreh, Manipur, armed assailants carried out an attack on security personnel on Wednesday, resulting in the death of a CDO official and injuring another, as reported by India Today NE. The incident occurred at approximately 4 am near Ema Kondong Lairembi Devi Mandir, where the miscreants, positioned on the hilltop of Chikim Village, used rocket-propelled grenades (RPG) and live rounds to ambush the security forces while they were asleep.



The Assam Rifles, situated just 20 meters from the IRB Post, responded by deploying bullet-proof vehicles to shield the area and retaliated to protect the IRB personnel.

Following the initial assault at Ema Kondong Lairembi IRB Post, the armed miscreants launched a second ambush at approximately 5:10 am, targeting security forces at the SBI Bank Building and Dekhunai Resort, according to the report. Seeking shelter in this area, the Superintendent of Special Commando faced another RPG attack from Moreh. In this second ambush, one IRB official sustained injuries and was subsequently taken to a medical facility for treatment.