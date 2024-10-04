Deadly Collision In Uttar Pradesh: Truck Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley, Killing 10

In a devastating incident early Friday morning, a truck collided with a tractor-trolley on GT Road near the Mirzapur-Varanasi border in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 people and leaving three others injured. The victims, all laborers returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, were traveling in the tractor-trolley when the accident occurred.

Mirzapur's Superintendent of Police, Abhinandan, reported that the truck, which had apparently gone out of control, struck the tractor-trolley from behind. The injured individuals have been transferred to the Trauma Centre in Varanasi for urgent medical attention.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has responded to the tragedy by expressing his condolences to the bereaved families and issuing directives to local officials. He has ordered the district administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured and to expedite relief efforts at the accident site. The Chief Minister also wished for the swift recovery of those hurt in the collision.

Law enforcement has initiated legal proceedings and registered a case regarding the accident. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

This incident highlights the ongoing concerns about road safety in the region and the need for increased vigilance and preventive measures to avoid such catastrophic accidents in the future.