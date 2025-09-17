Deal unlikely until Trump drops 25% oil-linked tariff

New Delhi: Any progress on the India-US trade deal front largely hinges on Washington rolling back the Russian oil-linked additional 25 per cent duty on India, and no breakthrough is likely without it, India-based trade-focused think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has argued as both countries started talks on Tuesday.

"Negotiations will remain slow unless Washington signals genuine flexibility," the GTRI report argued.

According to GTRI, the US looks desperate to close a trade deal with India, even as its officials almost daily use "disparaging language" against New Delhi from public platforms.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro said India, which has the "highest tariffs" of any major country, is “coming to the table.”

“India is coming to the table…The Maharajah of tariffs,” Navarro said in an interview.