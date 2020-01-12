Death toll in chemical factory fire in Maha reaches seven

The death toll in the chemical factory fire in Palghar has reached seven while same number of persons have sustained injuries.

Earlier, five people were declared dead while six were injured.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the kin of the deceased.

A huge explosion occurred at a chemical factory at Boisar, which is located 100 km away from Mumbai on Saturday evening.