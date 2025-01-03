Debate Erupts Over Shirtless Entry Custom In Kerala Temples

A heated debate has emerged in Kerala over the long-standing custom of male devotees removing their shirts before entering temples. Hindu organizations, including the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam and the Nair Service Society (NSS), have voiced differing opinions on the matter.

SNDP General Secretary Vellappally Nateshan emphasized that such practices should not divide the Hindu community. “Hindus follow various customs and practices, and these differences should not create divisions among us,” he said on Friday, urging for unity despite contrasting traditions.

The controversy was sparked by a statement from Sivagiri Mutt President Swami Satchidananda, who suggested that temples abandon the custom of shirtless entry. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan supported the idea, citing the need to reconsider outdated practices. Vijayan clarified that the suggestion originated from Swami Satchidananda and noted that some Devaswom boards have shown interest in implementing the change. He stressed that such decisions lie with temple authorities, not the government.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) criticized the government’s involvement, arguing that temple customs should remain free from political influence. “Hindus have the freedom to worship without disrupting temple practices,” said NSS General Secretary G. Sukumaran Nair, voicing concern over potential government overreach.

Nateshan pointed out that many SNDP temples already allow male devotees to enter with upper garments. However, he suggested that changes, if necessary, should be gradual to respect traditional practices.

Kerala Yogakshema Sabha President Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathiripad supported the NSS’s stance, asserting that decisions about temple customs should be left to tantris (priests) and temple administrators. He criticized Chief Minister Vijayan’s remarks as unwarranted, reiterating that this is not a political issue.

In contrast, Travancore Devaswom Board President P. S. Prashanth called for a healthy dialogue to evaluate whether such customs require change. “Without consulting all sections, we cannot make an informed decision,” he said, emphasizing the importance of consensus before implementing any reforms.