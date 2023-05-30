Decision on supporting AAP on Ordinance soon: Congress

New Delhi: As the Congress top leadership on Monday met its Delhi and Punjab leaders to discuss issues including supporting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over ordinance row and if an alliance with it for 2024 is needed, party General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that a decision will be announced in the coming days.

Earlier in the day, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former party chief Rahul Gandhi met party leaders from Delhi and Punjab separately over the issue of alliance with the AAP for 2024 Lok Sabha polls and for supporting Kejriwal on Centre's ordinance issue.

Venugopal, who was also present in the meeting said, "Today we had discussion on this with Delhi and Punjab leadership. They have given their concerns and views and certainly we will take a final call in coming days."

Asked if the party has decided on Kharge's meeting with Kejriwal on the latter's request, Venugopal said, "We will let you know once it's decided."

The meeting comes in the wake of the request from Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to meet Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi over the ordinance issue.

In a tweet on Friday, Kejriwal said, "Sought time this morning to meet Congress President Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji to seek Congress support in Parliament against undemocratic and unconstitutional ordinance passed by BJP government and also to discuss general assault on federal structure and prevailing political situation."