Deek Parassini’s Free Truth-Based Sessions Spark Global Transformation, Impacting Over 63,000 Lives

Delhi. Deek Parassini, globally recognised as a Truth-Based Transformational Guide, is bringing a decisive shift in how people approach life, positivity, and self-transformation. Rooted in his philosophy, “Life Is All Positive – Negativity Doesn’t Exist,” Deek has touched the lives of more than 63,000 people across the world through free, interactive sessions.

Unlike traditional motivational speakers, Deek focuses on truth-based, practical guidance delivered through honest conversations. His sessions are open to all and remain free of cost, a choice he describes as a way of giving back to humanity and acknowledging every individual as part of his extended family.

"It is just my way of thanking God," says Deek Parassini. "I consider each person who attends my sessions as family. And how can I ever charge my own family for support and guidance?"

Over the years, Deek has conducted more than 300 sessions across India and internationally, positively impacting students, professionals, parents, and individuals from all walks of life. His approach has made him a sought-after speaker at IITs, IIMs, medical colleges, corporate institutions, and community forums.

"The world is my family," adds Deek. "My mission is to remind each person that life is not about problems, but about positive possibilities. Once we shift perspective, transformation begins naturally."

With an expanding global digital presence and a growing base of followers, Deek Parassini continues to redefine transformation—not as a commercial product, but as a gift of truth, compassion, and shared humanity.

About Deek Parassini

Deek Parassini is a global transformational guide and speaker, widely recognised for his unique truth-based philosophy of life: “Life Is All Positive – Negativity Doesn’t Exist.” With a background in psychology, marketing, and over two decades of corporate experience, he has inspired tens of thousands of individuals through his free sessions and conversations. His mission is to make transformation free and accessible to all, reinforcing his belief that life, at its core, is always positive.