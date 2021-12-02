Defeating BJP without Congress a dream: KC Venugopal
Highlights
New Delhi: Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that there is no UPA now, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal replied to her comments saying 'defeating BJP without Congress is merely a dream'.
"Everybody knows the reality of Indian politics. Thinking that without Congress anybody can defeat BJP is merely a dream," the Congress leader said.
