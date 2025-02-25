Defence Minister Honours 32 Indian Coast Guard Personnel With Service Medals

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented 32 gallantry and service medals to Indian Coast Guard (ICG) personnel during the 18th ICG investiture ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday. The awards recognized the personnel's exemplary service and selfless dedication to duty, often performed under challenging and extreme conditions.

The ceremony included the conferral of six President's Tatrakshak medals for distinguished service, 11 Tatrakshak medals for gallantry, and 15 Tatrakshak medals for meritorious service, covering achievements from 2022 through 2024.

While congratulating the recipients, Singh described the medals as more than mere mementos, calling them symbols of "bravery, perseverance and unwavering resolve towards maintaining the honour of the tricolour." He praised the ICG's efforts in ensuring coastal security, organizational efficiency, drug seizures, rescue operations, and international exercises.

The Defence Minister emphasized India's geographic vulnerability, being surrounded by sea on three sides with an extensive coastline that faces dual security challenges: conventional warfare and maritime threats like piracy, terrorism, infiltration, smuggling, and illegal fishing. Singh also highlighted emerging unconventional threats due to technological advancements, urging the ICG to remain vigilant against cyberattacks, data breaches, signal jamming, radar disruption, and GPS spoofing.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to strengthening the ICG, Singh announced a substantial budget increase of 26.5% for the financial year 2025-26, with an allocation of Rs 9,676.70 crore. He detailed plans for procurement of new vessels, including 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, six next-generation offshore patrol vessels, and 18 next-generation fast patrol vessels.

Singh also commended the initiation of the Digital Coast Guard project, noting that these technological advancements would enhance the ICG's capability to effectively counter both conventional and unconventional threats.