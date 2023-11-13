Defiance Amidst Smog: Delhi Residents Ignite Fireworks Despite Supreme Court's Diwali Ban

Despite the ban, BJP leader Kapil Mishra celebrated the act as "voices of freedom and democracy." Mishra expressed pride in the people of Delhi for defying what he deemed an "unscientific, illogical, dictatorial ban" on social media.





Thanks Delhi (especially the BJP MPs & Ministers who live down the street) for the last 6 hours of non-stop fireworks.



Don’t understand the point of a “ban” when ruling party leaders themselves are violating it in the heart of the capital.



AQI has hit 999 - machines can’t… pic.twitter.com/bHX8iShqkz — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) November 12, 2023



In contrast, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised concerns over the deteriorating air pollution, accusing BJP MPs and ministers of violating the ban in the heart of the capital. Gokhale highlighted the apparent contradiction between the ban and the actions of ruling party leaders, noting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 999+, beyond the machines' calculation capacity.



Gokhale urged Delhi Police to provide details of firecracker-related cases and actions taken, asserting that the police should take responsibility for the hazardous pollution levels. He accused BJP leaders of openly defying Supreme Court orders, raising questions about the police's inaction.

Visuals from various areas in Delhi showed fireworks lighting up the night sky, and despite the ban, people were spotted celebrating with firecrackers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had earlier imposed the ban to curb rising pollution during winters. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to decide on the 'Odd-Even' vehicle rationing scheme to address the pollution issue.

The morning after Diwali, the Central Pollution Control Board reported an average AQI of around 300 in most places in Delhi, with PM2.5 and PM10 pollutant levels touching 500 at several locations, including Rohini, ITO, and the Delhi airport area.