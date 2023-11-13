Live
Just In
Defiance Amidst Smog: Delhi Residents Ignite Fireworks Despite Supreme Court's Diwali Ban
- Delhi residents defy a Supreme Court ban on Diwali fireworks, causing a surge in pollution.
- BJP leader applauds the act as 'freedom,' while Trinamool Congress MP accuses ruling party members of openly violating the ban.
- Defying the Supreme Court's directive for a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi and NCR due to worsening air quality, Diwali celebrations on Sunday saw residents lighting up the night sky with fireworks. The aftermath left Delhi engulfed in a thick layer of smog, contributing to heavy pollution across the city.
Despite the ban, BJP leader Kapil Mishra celebrated the act as "voices of freedom and democracy." Mishra expressed pride in the people of Delhi for defying what he deemed an "unscientific, illogical, dictatorial ban" on social media.
In contrast, Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale raised concerns over the deteriorating air pollution, accusing BJP MPs and ministers of violating the ban in the heart of the capital. Gokhale highlighted the apparent contradiction between the ban and the actions of ruling party leaders, noting an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 999+, beyond the machines' calculation capacity.
Gokhale urged Delhi Police to provide details of firecracker-related cases and actions taken, asserting that the police should take responsibility for the hazardous pollution levels. He accused BJP leaders of openly defying Supreme Court orders, raising questions about the police's inaction.
Visuals from various areas in Delhi showed fireworks lighting up the night sky, and despite the ban, people were spotted celebrating with firecrackers. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had earlier imposed the ban to curb rising pollution during winters. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi government to decide on the 'Odd-Even' vehicle rationing scheme to address the pollution issue.
The morning after Diwali, the Central Pollution Control Board reported an average AQI of around 300 in most places in Delhi, with PM2.5 and PM10 pollutant levels touching 500 at several locations, including Rohini, ITO, and the Delhi airport area.