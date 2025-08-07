  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Dehradun: No time for us to run away

Dehradun: No time for us to run away
x
Highlights

Dehradun: Sumit, an eyewitness of the incident,said "The disaster did not even give time for people to run away. Several people are missing and may...

Dehradun: Sumit, an eyewitness of the incident,said "The disaster did not even give time for people to run away. Several people are missing and may have died in the incident.

The flood lasted for a maximum of 10 seconds, and then there was normal water." The Indian Army has deployed 150 personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, in rescue and relief operations amid a mudslide in Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Army tracker dogs, drones and earthmoving equipment have been deployed for evacuation and providing essential supplies.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick