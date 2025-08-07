Dehradun: No time for us to run away

Dehradun: Sumit, an eyewitness of the incident,said "The disaster did not even give time for people to run away. Several people are missing and may have died in the incident.

The flood lasted for a maximum of 10 seconds, and then there was normal water." The Indian Army has deployed 150 personnel, led by Colonel Harshvardhan, Commanding Officer of 14 RAJRIF, in rescue and relief operations amid a mudslide in Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.

Army tracker dogs, drones and earthmoving equipment have been deployed for evacuation and providing essential supplies.