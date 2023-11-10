Dehradun: Uttarakhand has climbed new heights of growth says Droupadi Murmu

Dehradun : It is a matter of happiness that the hard-working people of Uttarakhand have climbed new heights of development since its creation, President Droupadi Murmu said at the state’s 23rd Foundation Day celebrations here on Thursday. She also talked about the men and women of the state who have made a mark in their respective fields at the national level. “On this day in 2000 the dream of Uttarakhand residents of having an identity of their own and tread their own path of development had been realised under the prime ministership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It is a matter of happiness that the hard working people of the state have climbed new heights of development since its creation,” she said addressing a function at the police lines here. She mentioned the late Sushila Baluni for her role in Uttarakhand’s statehood movement, saying her indomitable courage was typical of the state’s women who have tremendous capacity for struggle. She also named Bishni Devi Shah for showing exemplary courage in the country’s freedom struggle, Gaura Devi for what she did to save trees and the environment, Bachendri Pal for having the distinction of being the first Indian woman to conquer the Everest and Vandana Kataria for her stellar performance in the Asian Games.

“These women have imparted strength to Uttarakhand. While giving my assent to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023, I felt especially happy because the legislation paves the way for women of the country including those from Uttarakhand to contribute to nation building,” she said. The law provides for reservation of a third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. Murmu described Uttarakhand as a blessed land which is the home of the daughter of the Himalayas, Goddess Parvati, and from where the Ganga and the Yamuna originate.

“Every visit to Uttarakhand is like a pilgrimage to me,” she said. She eulogised Uttarakhand for its great military traditions saying the Kumaon and Garhwal regiments of the Indian Army bear a testimony to this fact. “India’s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was an able son of the soil. The present CDS General Anil Chuahan is also from here,” she said. She said the multi-dimensional progress of Uttarakhand over the past few years, including the push to infrastructure and the improvement in physical and digital connectivity, has generated a fresh interest among investors to invest in the state.