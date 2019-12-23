Delhi: 9 dead, 2 critically injured in massive fire at Kirari cloth godown
At least 9 people are reported dead while two others are critically injured in a fire accident at a cloth godown in Kirari area New Delhi in the early hours of Monday around 12:30AM reported ANI.
The godown is located in the lower part of four storeyed building. Victims are mostly admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other close by hospitals.
More details awaited
