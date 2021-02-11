Delhi airport bagged National water conservation award

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited has been awarded the National Water Conservation Award. The Ministry of Hydropower has honored the country's first airport with this prestigious award for better water harvesting. This airport has been made 100 per cent recycling and water conservation friendly at Delhi Airport with best water management and automatic irrigation system.

The company that operates the airport is recycling the area of ​​Aerocity's seven-kilometre area using state-of-the-art, four automatic pumping stations. The terrain area of Terminal 3 is covered with microprocessor-based water harvesting of UPVC unsaturated polyvinyl chloride high density polyethylene high pressure mainline and submen lines. The level of pollution is reduced by spraying this water.

Along with this, the airport has also received the Voice of Customer honor. Receiving this honor means that the company operating the airport properly understood the problem of passengers. Problems have also been resolved. Passengers' feedback was constantly monitored during the survey.